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NVIDIA 610.57.04 Linux Graphics Driver Improves Support for Many Games
NVIDIA 610.57.04 is here to fix bugs that should improve the performance of games like 007 First Light, Forza Horizon 6, S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl, Assetto Corsa EVO, Assassin’s Creed Origins, Total War: Warhammer III, X-Plane, Monster Hunter Wilds, Crimson Desert, Elden Ring, and Elden Ring Nightrein.
The list of video games that should now work better with the latest NVIDIA 610 graphics driver series continues with ExoDomia, Far Far West, Grounded 2, Incursion Red River, John Carpenter’s Toxic Commando, Paradise Nowhere, Screamer, Star Rupture, and Windrose.