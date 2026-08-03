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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Aug 03, 2026



Quoting: Linux back over 4% in the July 2026 Steam Survey | GamingOnLinux —

The Steam Hardware & Software Survey for July 2026 is out now and going by the current data, Linux has managed to jump back just over 4%.

Here's the current overall operating system share:

Windows - 93.67% Linux - 4.01% macOS - 2.32%

Oddly, some of the comparisons look like they're against May's numbers not June, so we may end up seeing some corrections from Valve. We'll keep an eye on it.