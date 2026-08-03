Linux 7.2-rc6

Hmm. This rc is huge. Even by the "new normal" standards this is a big rc, and I think it's the biggest rc6 we've had in years at least by commit count.

The stats don't look particularly strange: it's just under 60% drivers, 20% networking, and 20% "rest" (arch, tooling, filesystems - nothing particularly odd). And that driver side is the usual gpu and networking drivers, but not exclusively so - we have sound, spi, ata etc in there too.

So a lot of networking stuff, which is at least partly the whole continued backlog from conference timing. I hope that's all there is to this, but it is a bit unnerving how bit the changes are at this point, even if nothing in here actually looks all that strange.

There's nothing in here that screams "bad" or implies that the release needs delaying, but I sure hope we calm down for the remaining two weeks.

Linus

