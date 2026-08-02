Planet KDE: June/July in KDE Itinerary

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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Aug 02, 2026



Quoting: June/July in KDE Itinerary —

Time for another bi-monthly update on what happened around Itinerary! Since the previous report there’s a new combined journey view, support for ride sharing services and new Apple Wallet pass formats, among many other things.

With more and more journeys being backed by online realtime and schedule data, access to the journey details (intermediate stops, journey map view, etc) via nested actions has become increasingly cumbersome. Therefore Jonah redesigned the details pages for all transport entries (trains, buses, ferries, flights) to have a new bottom toolbar to easily access that information.