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Free and Open Source Software
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Lore - centralized, content-addressed version control system
Lore is a centralized, content-addressed version control system designed to scale across large repositories and development teams.
It is particularly suited to projects that combine source code with sizeable binary assets, including games and other media-rich productions.
Repository data is represented using Merkle trees and an immutable revision chain. Files are divided into reusable chunks, helping Lore reduce duplication and transfer only the data required by a workspace. Lightweight branches, sparse workspaces and on-demand file hydration are intended to make working with large repositories more efficient.
Lore provides a command-line interface, server and core library written in Rust. Its API can be accessed from C/C++, C#, Rust, Go, Python and JavaScript. The software remains under active development and has not yet reached version 1.0.
This is free and open source software.
WriteFreely - clean, minimalist publishing platform designed for writers
WriteFreely is a clean, minimalist publishing platform designed for writers. It can be used to run a personal blog, share knowledge within an organisation or build a writing community.
The software provides a distraction-free, auto-saving editor and supports public or private communities. ActivityPub federation connects installations with WriteFreely, Plume and other compatible platforms.
This is free and open source software.
Argo CD - declarative GitOps continuous delivery tool
Argo CD is a declarative GitOps continuous delivery tool for Kubernetes.
It uses Git repositories as the source of truth for application definitions, configurations and environments, continuously comparing the live state of deployed applications with their desired state.
The software detects configuration drift and can synchronize applications automatically or manually. It supports multiple clusters and provides a web interface and command-line client for managing deployments, inspecting application health and reviewing changes.
This is free and open source software.