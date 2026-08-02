Lore is a centralized, content-addressed version control system designed to scale across large repositories and development teams.

It is particularly suited to projects that combine source code with sizeable binary assets, including games and other media-rich productions.

Repository data is represented using Merkle trees and an immutable revision chain. Files are divided into reusable chunks, helping Lore reduce duplication and transfer only the data required by a workspace. Lightweight branches, sparse workspaces and on-demand file hydration are intended to make working with large repositories more efficient.

Lore provides a command-line interface, server and core library written in Rust. Its API can be accessed from C/C++, C#, Rust, Go, Python and JavaScript. The software remains under active development and has not yet reached version 1.0.

This is free and open source software.