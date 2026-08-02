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Free and Open Source Software
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Pueue - command-line task manager
Pueue is a command-line task manager for sequential and parallel execution of long-running shell commands.
It uses a background daemon to process queued tasks independently of active terminals and SSH sessions.
This is free and open source software.
BoidCMS - lightweight flat-file content management system
BoidCMS is a lightweight flat-file content management system. It stores website content and configuration in JSON files, removing the need to deploy or maintain a relational database.
The software provides a straightforward administration panel for managing pages, templates and uploaded files. Its modular architecture supports plugins and themes, while developer-oriented capabilities include a REST API, dependency resolution and scheduled background tasks.
This is free and open source software.
gob - command-line process manager
gob is a command-line process manager designed for developers and AI coding agents to run, monitor, and control background processes through a shared interface.
It combines a daemon-backed CLI with an interactive terminal interface. Processes are organised by project directory, while logs, status information, listening ports, and execution history remain accessible to both humans and coding agents.
This is free and open source software.
diskbloom - terminal-based disk space visualizer
diskbloom is a terminal-based disk space visualizer that displays files and directories as a colourful, nested treemap. Tile area represents allocated disk space, while colours identify different file types.
The program combines the treemap with a navigable directory tree, size bars, and an extension colour legend. It uses concurrent scanning and avoids double-counting hard-linked files.
This is free and open source software.
glab-tui - GitLab and GitHub tool
glab-tui is a terminal user interface for managing GitLab and GitHub projects.
It builds on the glab and gh command-line tools, automatically detecting the repository host and providing a unified interface for common project-management and development tasks.
This is free and open source software.
wevva - terminal-based weather application
wevva is a terminal-based weather application built with Textual. It presents current conditions, hourly forecasts and daily outlooks in a colourful, keyboard-driven interface, using Open-Meteo for weather data and place searches.
The application can display active weather alerts, maintain a collection of saved locations and remember preferred units, themes and emoji settings. It also provides synchronous and asynchronous Python helpers for retrieving forecasts, alerts and geocoding results.
This is free and open source software.
Gōsuto - lightweight terminal client for the Matrix
Gōsuto is a lightweight terminal client for the Matrix communication protocol.
It supports encrypted rooms and direct messages, spaces, room management, Markdown-formatted messages and voice calls without relying on a browser engine or heavyweight runtime.
The keyboard-driven interface offers Vim-style Normal, Insert and Command modes. A which-key popup displays available actions, while optional cyberpunk effects include matrix rain, glitches and text-reveal animations.
This is free and open source software.
Paozhu - full-stack C++ web framework
Paozhu is a full-stack C++ web framework designed for rapid development. It integrates a web server, object-relational mapper, routing system, template support and administration interface within a single project.
The framework handles HTTP/1.1, HTTP/2, WebSocket and JSON traffic, with coroutines, thread pools and database connection pooling used to support concurrent applications. It requires C++20 and supports Linux, macOS and Windows.
This is free and open source software.
TTT Editor - IDE-style text editor
TTT Editor is an IDE-style text editor that runs entirely in the terminal.
Written in Go and distributed as a single binary, it combines conventional text-editing facilities with integrated development tools, workspace management, source control, and an embedded terminal.
This is free and open source software.
Reboot CMS - lightweight flat-file content management system
Reboot CMS is a lightweight flat-file content management system. It stores pages as Markdown or PHP files, maps file paths directly to URLs, and requires no database.
The software supports reusable content blocks written in PHP, allowing pages to combine straightforward Markdown editing with structured layouts. A browser-based administration interface provides live previews, version history, media management, site configuration and role-based user accounts.
This is free and open source software.
mStream - personal music streaming server
mStream is a personal music streaming server that lets you access your music collection from any compatible web browser or mobile app.
It offers a responsive web interface, transcoding, automatic album art retrieval, lyrics, federation, music discovery and support for Subsonic clients.
This is free and open source software.
Termiji - fast terminal-based emoji picker
Termiji is a fast terminal-based emoji picker.
It lets you browse emoji by category, narrow the displayed choices with real-time text searches, and copy a selected emoji without leaving the terminal.
The interface responds to changes in terminal dimensions and is operated entirely from the keyboard. Arrow keys move through results and categories, while Enter copies the highlighted emoji to the Wayland clipboard.
This is free and open source software.
DC2F - type-safe website generator
DC2F is a type-safe website generator written in Kotlin.
Developers define content structures using Kotlin interfaces or abstract classes, while site content is stored in hierarchical directories and YAML files.
The software emphasizes semantic content, consistent handling of links and resources, early detection of incomplete data, and explicit configuration. It uses kotlinx.html for templates and supports Markdown and Pebble for rich-text content.
This is free and open source software.
em - command-line utility for finding emoji by name
em is a command-line utility for finding emoji by name and copying them to the clipboard. You can provide one or more emoji names to build a sequence, search the bundled collection using keywords, or select an emoji at random.
Searches can match categories, colours and other descriptive terms. em also supports custom emoji definitions stored in a JSON file and can print results without copying them, making it suitable for shell scripts.
This is free and open source software.