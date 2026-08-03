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3 reasons I'm quitting Arch Linux—after using it for 5 years
Quoting: 3 reasons I'm quitting Arch Linux—after using it for 5 years —
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I've been using Linux for a decade now, and around the five-year mark, I went all-in on Arch. I daily drove Garuda Linux for four of those years, dabbled with CachyOS and a few other Arch-based distros, wrote a small mountain of articles about Arch-based distros, and told anyone who would listen to give them a shot. And while it's been a good run, I think it's finally time to call it quits. I figure I owe you all an explanation, and it really boils down to three reasons.