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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Aug 02, 2026



Quoting: 5 things nobody tells you about switching to Linux from Windows —

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Frustrated with Windows and considering switching to Linux? Struggling to make up your mind because of the good and bad things you hear about making the switch? Well, I’ve used both OSes for over a decade, and here are my five crucial truths about making the switch that rarely get mentioned.

As someone who has been using Linux for almost 10 years now, I'm not here to scare you or claim the switch is impossible. In fact, I’d argue everyone should try Linux—especially if you're into tech and customization. That said, the hype can sometimes mask roadblocks that create bad experiences for newcomers, sometimes so much that they give up and never try again. That's exactly why I'm writing this piece—to give you a detailed map of what to expect so you can get into the right mindset and not feel like the marketing lied to you.