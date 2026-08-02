Mozilla Firefox 153.0.1 Web Browser Brings Fixes for Multiple Issues and Crashes

First seen in March, Brisbane Silicon has now launched the ELM11-Feather to Crowd Supply. Priced at $39, the Feather-compatible development board combines native Lua support with the Arvore IDE and a configurable hardware architecture programmable in C, SystemVerilog, and VHDL.

Radxa has unveiled the Linkr, a compact remote-control device for accessing computers, servers, and development boards through a web browser. The unit combines HDMI video capture with USB keyboard and mouse emulation, allowing users to view and operate a target system without connecting a dedicated monitor, keyboard, or mouse.

Coming a month after Calibre 9.11, the Calibre 9.12 release introduces a new option in the Edit Book feature to convert GIF images to JPEG/WebP, a new button in the ToC Editor to sort the entries in the Table of Contents, and support for the latest Tolino firmware.

Coming a month after Shotcut 26.6, the Shotcut 26.7 release is here to introduce a graphics adapter for Linux and Windows systems for multi-GPU setups, a Shake video filter, and an Elements panel to the File > New and View menus and the Generate buttons.

Coming four months after 4MLinux 51.0, the 4MLinux 52.0 release is powered by the Linux 6.18 LTS kernel series for better hardware support compared to Linux 6.12 LTS used in the previous release, and uses the Mesa 26.0 graphics stack to improve graphics and gaming support.

Arch Linux 2026.08.01 is out today as the first Arch Linux ISO release to ship with Linux kernel 7.1 by default, which should give users a boost when detecting hardware, especially on newer devices, but especially on older ones where previous Arch Linux ISOs failed to detect some of the components.

Powered by the Linux 6.18.41 LTS kernel, MocaccinoOS 26.08 is here to update the Mesa graphics stack to version 26.1.5, update the Calamares graphical installer to the latest 3.4.2 release, and update the Vajo GUI/TUI frontend for the Luet container-based, zero-dependency static package manager.

Powered by the latest and greatest Linux 7.1 kernel series, Archcraft 26.08 introduces a brand-new Qt 6 SDDM login theme, a new Sway Wayland session, more reliable encrypted installation, better GTK/GNOME application integration, improved VirtualBox compatibility, and support for Btrfs and XFS installations.

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Mozilla Firefox 153.0.1 Web Browser Brings Fixes for Multiple Issues and Crashes

posted by Marius Nestor on Aug 02, 2026



Firefox 153.0.1 is here to fix an issue with audio going silent on some music and audio streaming websites after pausing and resuming playback, a crash that occurred when a web page loaded a frame using a javascript: address, and an issue with View Page Source failing to load blob: documents.

This release fixes another issue with the View Page Source feature causing it to time out on documents that inherit their origin, such as frames using the srcdoc attribute, and fixes an issue in the DevTools Inspector’s Rules view where pseudo-elements could only be expanded once per selected element.

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