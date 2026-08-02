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Mozilla Firefox 153.0.1 Web Browser Brings Fixes for Multiple Issues and Crashes
Firefox 153.0.1 is here to fix an issue with audio going silent on some music and audio streaming websites after pausing and resuming playback, a crash that occurred when a web page loaded a frame using a javascript: address, and an issue with View Page Source failing to load blob: documents.
This release fixes another issue with the View Page Source feature causing it to time out on documents that inherit their origin, such as frames using the srcdoc attribute, and fixes an issue in the DevTools Inspector’s Rules view where pseudo-elements could only be expanded once per selected element.