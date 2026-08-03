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Lucy Powell MP Helps Her Constituents
Just a quick shout-out to Lucy Powell MP, who is now spending more time in London, where she is the deputy of the Party Leader (and Prime Minister).
3 years ago Lucy was responsive when I reported to her pension fraud impacting my colleague and I. She was the only one who actually did something about it.
More recently, as more than just an MP, Lucy helped my wife as well. Not all politicians are the same. We need to reward and support those who put constituents, not sponsors, first. █
Image source: Lucy Powell MP on New Mayor of Greater Manchester, First Ever Female to Hold This Position