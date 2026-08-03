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KDE: Drawy in GSoC 2026, KDE developer fixes major Linux eGPU performance bottleneck
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Implementing Rich Text in Drawy
for the past few months i have been working on implementing rich text in drawy as part of google summer of code 2026.
Overview on the old implementation:
The old text logic depended on a manual implementation, almost everything was built from scratch using a string. Placing the cursor, caret movement, selection operations, line and word boundary detection, editing operations were all implemented from scratch.
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Video Cardz ☛ KDE developer fixes major Linux eGPU performance bottleneck
Linux users running games on a secondary GPU may soon see much better performance. KDE developer Xaver Hugl has detailed a new Wayland protocol designed to stop data from being copied between GPUs when it is not required.
The change is aimed at laptops with integrated and dedicated graphics, as well as systems using external GPUs. Hugl demonstrated Cyberpunk 2077 jumping from 27 FPS to 50 FPS on an AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT connected through an external GPU enclosure.
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Cyberpunk 2077 started working up to 80% faster on eGPU in Linux with a new protocol
Historically, the performance of secondary and external graphics cards on Linux operating systems has remained extremely low. This was due to the architecture of the linux-dmabuf protocol, which allowed the compositor to declare only one GPU as the working GPU. On systems with two GPUFor example, in a combination of integrated and discrete graphics cards, frames were forcibly copied to RAM or the integrated core. This resulted in colossal latency and frame rate drops due to the bandwidth limitations of the PCIe bus and USB-C cables.