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I refuse to pay Microsoft for these 7 features that Linux offers for free
Quoting: I refuse to pay Microsoft for these 7 features that Linux offers for free —
Remote Desktop Protocol (RDP) allows one to stream a graphical display of the desktop over the network, and perform tasks remotely. On some level, I can understand why Microsoft chose to make this a premium feature, because how many home users actually need it? Regardless, it requires an edition above Home to serve as a host, which means nobody can connect to a Home machine over RDP.
OpenSSH is available for every distribution, and it costs nothing. You can use it with X11 forwarding or Waypipe to get full graphics support, if the terminal is not your thing.
Perhaps I'm being a little unfair on Microsoft, because there are free implementations of VNC out there, available for both platforms. If you don't have RDP, you can set that up instead. However, RDP is still a premium feature, and so makes it onto the list.