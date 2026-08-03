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9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: August 2nd, 2026
This week, we got many goodies, including new distro releases like Arch Linux 2026.08.01, MocaccinoOS 26.08, Archcraft 26.08, 4MLinux 52.0, and AerynOS 2026.08, as well as several software releases including Shelly 3.0, Wayfire 0.11, Shotcut 26.7, Calibre 9.12, GNOME 50.3, fwupd 2.1.7, and Firefox 153.0.1.
On top of that, I take a look at Firefox’s new design and tell you all about Ubuntu’s new virtualization HWE stack and Debian’s latest kernel updates. Below, you can check out this week’s hottest news and access all the distro and package downloads released this past week in the 9to5Linux roundup for August 2nd, 2026.