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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Aug 03, 2026



Quoting: GNOME to Support Uninstalling Apps Directly from App Grid | UbuntuHandbook —

Without manually launching GNOME Software (or other software apps) or using command line tools, uninstalling apps from their right-click menu can be very convenient when cleaning out old apps that user does no longer use. And, someone has requested the feature almost 5 years ago.

With the new GSoC code, it will display a “Uninstall” menu option when user right-click on an app icon in App Grid. Not for all apps, but only for apps that the user is actually allowed to uninstall.

When user clicks on “Uninstall” option, it will pop-up dialog asking to whether to clean up the personal data for this specific app if the app store (e.g., GNOME Software) support it. Once user confirm the choice, it sends the UninstallApp.