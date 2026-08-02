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Doing What's Natural
Last night "Sweepy" stayed here until 8:40PM and given that it is August already it's not bright outside at that time. I will soon need to buy them more sacks of seeds, seeing we're already going through the last one. Last night I wrote about people who look after nature in relation to GNU/Linux topics. It seems more common a thing (than the average) when people learn to share, not hoard, and when people know how (or why) to connect with the world around them, not "stay connected" 100% of the time via their skinnerbox. It's not healthy to be attached to work 24/7. It gives the mind no room to detach.
According to some reports, birding is making a comeback among young people. Maybe it is a form of "Rebellion" against a system that brought them no happiness.
Many developers who did it for the money become Free software programmers because they derive more joy working "in the open" (or in freedom) than from being a "slave" of some company. Some of these companies compel workers to use "prompts" (slop) rather than write code, resulting in chaos. █
Image source: Centre of Sheffield