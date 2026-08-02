Doing What's Natural

First seen in March, Brisbane Silicon has now launched the ELM11-Feather to Crowd Supply. Priced at $39, the Feather-compatible development board combines native Lua support with the Arvore IDE and a configurable hardware architecture programmable in C, SystemVerilog, and VHDL.

Radxa has unveiled the Linkr, a compact remote-control device for accessing computers, servers, and development boards through a web browser. The unit combines HDMI video capture with USB keyboard and mouse emulation, allowing users to view and operate a target system without connecting a dedicated monitor, keyboard, or mouse.

Coming a month after Calibre 9.11, the Calibre 9.12 release introduces a new option in the Edit Book feature to convert GIF images to JPEG/WebP, a new button in the ToC Editor to sort the entries in the Table of Contents, and support for the latest Tolino firmware.

Coming a month after Shotcut 26.6, the Shotcut 26.7 release is here to introduce a graphics adapter for Linux and Windows systems for multi-GPU setups, a Shake video filter, and an Elements panel to the File > New and View menus and the Generate buttons.

Coming four months after 4MLinux 51.0, the 4MLinux 52.0 release is powered by the Linux 6.18 LTS kernel series for better hardware support compared to Linux 6.12 LTS used in the previous release, and uses the Mesa 26.0 graphics stack to improve graphics and gaming support.

Arch Linux 2026.08.01 is out today as the first Arch Linux ISO release to ship with Linux kernel 7.1 by default, which should give users a boost when detecting hardware, especially on newer devices, but especially on older ones where previous Arch Linux ISOs failed to detect some of the components.

Powered by the Linux 6.18.41 LTS kernel, MocaccinoOS 26.08 is here to update the Mesa graphics stack to version 26.1.5, update the Calamares graphical installer to the latest 3.4.2 release, and update the Vajo GUI/TUI frontend for the Luet container-based, zero-dependency static package manager.

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Doing What's Natural

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Aug 02, 2026



Last night "Sweepy" stayed here until 8:40PM and given that it is August already it's not bright outside at that time. I will soon need to buy them more sacks of seeds, seeing we're already going through the last one. Last night I wrote about people who look after nature in relation to GNU/Linux topics. It seems more common a thing (than the average) when people learn to share, not hoard, and when people know how (or why) to connect with the world around them, not "stay connected" 100% of the time via their skinnerbox. It's not healthy to be attached to work 24/7. It gives the mind no room to detach.

According to some reports, birding is making a comeback among young people. Maybe it is a form of "Rebellion" against a system that brought them no happiness.

Many developers who did it for the money become Free software programmers because they derive more joy working "in the open" (or in freedom) than from being a "slave" of some company. Some of these companies compel workers to use "prompts" (slop) rather than write code, resulting in chaos. █

Image source: Centre of Sheffield