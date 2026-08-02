news
GNU/Linux Leftovers
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Applications
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Ubuntu Handbook ☛ Faugus 2.0.4 added User Themes Support for Those Don’t Like Adwaita
Faugus, the free open-source application for running backdoored Windows games and Steam games in Linux, released new 2.0.4 (and 2.0.5) a few days ago. This simple and lightweight community-patched Proton based application added many new features, minor improvements, and bug-fixes in the past week.
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Distributions and Operating Systems
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Reviews
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Old VCR ☛ MkLinux and the pimped-out Apple Workgroup Server 9150
Before the sui generis IBM AIX-based Apple Network Server, one of our favourite machines here at Floodgap, there were the WGSes, the Workgroup Servers, Apple's well-intentioned but conflictingly received line of Macintosh rebadges hopped up with high-spec options and special server software. While certain users had long repurposed desktop Macs as ad-hoc servers, these computers were the first Apple systems explicitly positioned and sold as such, and the first generation was even advertised with A/UX, Apple's own hybrid System V UNIX implementation.
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Arch Family
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Rob Zolkos ☛ A Year on Omarchy. No Regrets.
I was at home, checking which Omarchy theme I was using, when I glanced at the About window and saw the OS age: over a year.
That surprised me more than it probably should have. Not because Omarchy had been difficult, but because it had not been. A year had come and gone with very little fuss, which is about the best review I can give a daily work machine.
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[Repeat] LWN ☛ Arch Linux disables AUR package adoption
The Arch Linux DevOps team has announced that adoption of orphaned packages in the Arch User Repository (AUR) has been disabled due to ""the current influx of malicious package adoptions and follow-up commits made via the AUR"". Michael Taggart has posted a brief analysis of the malware being added to a long list of packages in this round of attacks. The payload appears to be an remote-access trojan (RAT) that takes commands over the Tor network and attempts to upload a wide range of user data.
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Canonical/Ubuntu Family
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University of Toronto ☛ The Ubuntu 26.04 server installer and reusing existing data filesystems
Suppose, not hypothetically, that you have some Ubuntu servers that have local data filesystems (with stuff you want to keep) on separate disks from your system disks. These servers might be running Ubuntu 22.04 LTS or 24.04 LTS, and you'd like to update them to 26.04 LTS. Since you now have a kexec based network reinstall system, reinstalling them in place is attractive, but you need to figure out how to not destroy your data filesystems during the reinstall.
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