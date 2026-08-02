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Birthday in 3 Weeks
Rianne's Birthday is 3 weeks away and the Techrights 20-year anniversary is just 3 months away. In December we'll be 3 years away from 2030, so time sure moves fast and we've become a lot faster. We probably capture all the truly important news faster than before, we publish more pages per day (than ever before), and we still find time for original articles. This would not be possible without a growing, passionate community.
In August we expect speed to go up another notch because there's no nuisance from haters. █
Image source: A Toast to Tux Machines