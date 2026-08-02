Graphics and Games Leftovers

The story of SVHA Adventure, and how it was saved after over 40 years of obscurity.

This is the first of two articles that tell the story of the earliest adventure games developed in Norway, and how we managed to rescue them. These are games that until now have been almost completely forgotten, and the few details we’ve had have been vague and in fact largely wrong.

The first game is known as SVHA Adventure, and is an expanded version of the original Colossal Cave Adventure. SVHA Adventure was developed for minicomputers from Norsk Data at NTH in Trondheim, in 1979. The other game is called Ringen, and is an original adventure taking place in the Mines of Moria known from Lord of the Rings. Ringen was originally developed at UiT in Tromsø a couple of years later, but its story continued for several years outside the University.

Until now, neither of these games have been available online. So it is with great pleasure that we are not only able to present the story behind these forgotten games, but also working copies you can experience for yourself.