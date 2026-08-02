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Graphics and Games Leftovers
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Kernel / Graphics
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LinuxStans ☛ AMD Ryzen Just Got Its First Ever Open-Source Firmware
For the first time, you can install genuinely open-source firmware on a modern AMD Ryzen desktop board, and it boots Ubuntu 26.04 without any workarounds.
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WCCF Tech ☛ AMD Prepares Linux Driver Support For RDNA 5 GPUs With New DCN6 Display Engine Patches
The team Red has started laying the groundwork for the RDNA 5 lineup on Linux by introducing initial support for DCN6.
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Video Cardz ☛ AMD skips to DCN6 for its next-generation Radeon display engine
AMD has started publishing Linux driver patches for Display Core Next 6, or DCN6. The display engine is connected to GC 13.0.1 in the code, which is expected to belong to AMD’s future GFX13 graphics architecture also known as RDNA5. The new code therefore provides another early reference to the graphics technology expected to power AMD’s next Radeon generation.
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Games
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Spillhistorie.no ☛ Norway's first adventure games, part 1 - Spillhistorie.no
The story of SVHA Adventure, and how it was saved after over 40 years of obscurity.
This is the first of two articles that tell the story of the earliest adventure games developed in Norway, and how we managed to rescue them. These are games that until now have been almost completely forgotten, and the few details we’ve had have been vague and in fact largely wrong.
The first game is known as SVHA Adventure, and is an expanded version of the original Colossal Cave Adventure. SVHA Adventure was developed for minicomputers from Norsk Data at NTH in Trondheim, in 1979. The other game is called Ringen, and is an original adventure taking place in the Mines of Moria known from Lord of the Rings. Ringen was originally developed at UiT in Tromsø a couple of years later, but its story continued for several years outside the University.
Until now, neither of these games have been available online. So it is with great pleasure that we are not only able to present the story behind these forgotten games, but also working copies you can experience for yourself.
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GTA V Enhanced Performance Comparison on Linux and Windows
YouTube channel author RoniTekk conducted a detailed comparative benchmark of GTA V Enhanced performance on operating systems Windows and Linux. The benchmark was run on a PC with an AMD Ryzen 9 5900X processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 graphics card, 32 GB of RAM, and a 1 TB NVMe SSD. Testing was conducted at 1080p resolution with maximum graphics settings, including ray tracing and TAA.
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