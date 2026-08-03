news
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software, Development Leftovers
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Tom's Hardware ☛ First open-source firmware for AM5 officially launches — Dasharo v0.9.0 brings Coreboot and openSIL to Zen 4 APUs on MSI B850
3mdeb has introduced a new open-source firmware for the MSI B850-P WiFi, marking the first time open-source firmware has been introduced to the AM5 platform.
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Web Browsers/Web Servers/Feed Readers
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Chris Morgan ☛ Atom is better than RSS, in ways that matter — Chris Morgan
Everyone with knowledge agrees that Atom is technically superior to RSS. Everything should have switched to it twenty years ago. All feed readers support Atom just fine (except in podcasts, for no good reason).
Unfortunately, many people continued to write and choose RSS, whether from ignorance of Atom (please stop calling feeds “RSS”!), or from figuring it doesn’t really matter in the end.
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Programming/Development
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Open Data / R
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DataGeeek ☛ Analyzing Financial Trends: Kalman Filtering for Gold vs Bitcoin
The pipeline consists of four sequential stages: [...]
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Rlang ☛ Analyzing Financial Trends: Kalman Filtering for Gold vs Bitcoin
Our goal is different but conceptually parallel: to apply the same pipeline logic to financial time‑series data. Instead of knee flexion angles, we analyze the comparative dynamics of Gold and Bitcoin. The challenge is similar — financial returns are noisy, prone to drift, and difficult to compare directly. By adapting their pipeline, we aim to extract latent trends, mitigate drift, normalize ranges, and highlight relative divergence between assets.
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Rlang ☛ JAGS 5.0.0 is released
After an extended beta period, JAGS 5.0.0 is now available. The release is more of a process than a single event, but we have started by uploading the source tarball and the backdoored Windows installer to SourceForge.
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Rlang ☛ ‘garchf’: GARCH probabilistic forecasting with package ‘forecast’-style interface (and ‘rugarch’ under the hood)
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Perl / Raku
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Russ Allbery ☛ Russ Allbery: Term::ANSIColor v6.0.0 TRIAL release
Yesterday, I uploaded Term::ANSIColor v6.0.0-TRIAL to CPAN for early testing. This release will raise the minimum required Perl version to 5.12, dropping support for Perl 5.8 and 5.10. When I did the same with podlators a couple of years ago, it upset a few people and one of them asked me to make this sort of test release in the future. Hopefully this will help.
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