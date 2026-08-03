GNU/Linux Measured as Higher Than What Blogs Reported Over the Weekend

First seen in March, Brisbane Silicon has now launched the ELM11-Feather to Crowd Supply. Priced at $39, the Feather-compatible development board combines native Lua support with the Arvore IDE and a configurable hardware architecture programmable in C, SystemVerilog, and VHDL.

Radxa has unveiled the Linkr, a compact remote-control device for accessing computers, servers, and development boards through a web browser. The unit combines HDMI video capture with USB keyboard and mouse emulation, allowing users to view and operate a target system without connecting a dedicated monitor, keyboard, or mouse.

NVIDIA 610.57.04 is here to fix bugs that should improve the performance of games like 007 First Light, Forza Horizon 6, S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl, Assetto Corsa EVO, Assassin’s Creed Origins, Total War: Warhammer III, X-Plane, Monster Hunter Wilds, Crimson Desert, Elden Ring, and Elden Ring Nightrein.

I want to thank everyone who sent us donations; your generosity is greatly appreciated. I also want to thank all of you for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and, last but not least, sending us feedback.

The biggest change in the AerynOS 2026.08 release is that the underlying OS is now powered by the latest and greatest Linux 7.1 kernel series. As expected, this change alone should provide AerynOS users with slightly faster performance, better hardware support, and some other enhancements.

Shadow Stack is a hardware-backed security feature designed to prevent control-flow hijacking attacks, including Return-Oriented Programming (ROP) or Jump-Oriented Programming (JOP) attacks. This will protect the majority of Fedora binaries, but will add a small performance overhead.

Coming ten days after the previous Linux kernel security update, which only fixed 12 vulnerabilities that may lead to a privilege escalation, denial of service, or information leaks, the new Debian 13 Linux kernel security update is a massive one, and it patches no less than 68 security vulnerabilities in the Linux 6.12 LTS kernel.

Firefox 153.0.1 is here to fix an issue with audio going silent on some music and audio streaming websites after pausing and resuming playback, a crash that occurred when a web page loaded a frame using a javascript: address, and an issue with View Page Source failing to load blob: documents.

Powered by the latest and greatest Linux 7.1 kernel series, Archcraft 26.08 introduces a brand-new Qt 6 SDDM login theme, a new Sway Wayland session, more reliable encrypted installation, better GTK/GNOME application integration, improved VirtualBox compatibility, and support for Btrfs and XFS installations.

Powered by the Linux 6.18.41 LTS kernel, MocaccinoOS 26.08 is here to update the Mesa graphics stack to version 26.1.5, update the Calamares graphical installer to the latest 3.4.2 release, and update the Vajo GUI/TUI frontend for the Luet container-based, zero-dependency static package manager.

Arch Linux 2026.08.01 is out today as the first Arch Linux ISO release to ship with Linux kernel 7.1 by default, which should give users a boost when detecting hardware, especially on newer devices, but especially on older ones where previous Arch Linux ISOs failed to detect some of the components.