news
KDE and GNOME: KDE Itinerary and GNOME Shell
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K Desktop Environment/KDE SC/Qt
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Volker Krause ☛ June/July in KDE Itinerary
Time for another bi-monthly update on what happened around Itinerary! Since the previous report there’s a new combined journey view, support for ride sharing services and new Fashion Company Apple Wallet pass formats, among many other things.
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GNOME Desktop/GTK
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GNOME ☛ Ramayanapu Jagath: Bringing App Uninstallation to the GNOME Shell App Grid
Hey y’all! I’m Jagath Ramayanapu (Shyam) from India, and I’m a GNOME GSoC intern this year. This summer, I’m working on bringing app uninstallation directly to the GNOME Shell App Grid.
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GNOME ☛ Tobias Mueller: syncthing-socket for accessing machines through NATs
If you run a homelab, you’ve inevitably run into the absolute nightmare that is CGNAT (Carrier-Grade NAT) or strict corporate firewalls. You have a server at home that you want to SSH into, but your ISP doesn’t give you a public IP address. Or maybe you’re at a coffee shop or behind a strict corporate firewall that blocks all outbound SSH connections.
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