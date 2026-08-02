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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Aug 02, 2026



Quoting: I switched an old laptop to a RAM-only OS and it outpaced my newer machine —

My HP landed a usable desktop in 20.82 seconds, with all three runs landing within 7/10s of a second from each other. The MSI's median came in at 25.47 seconds, and I even paused the timer to enter my PIN. That's a close number, which seems absurd for an old laptop to get so close to a modern one. Both machines have an SSD, so that might help, but running the whole OS in RAM is definitely a speed winner here.

It comes down to what each OS does after the drive hands over the files. Puppy copies a few hundred megabytes of compressed OS into RAM, and then it's done. Windows spends its boot spinning up services, telemetry, indexing, and everything else that makes a modern desktop a modern desktop. The HP wins because it has dramatically less to do.