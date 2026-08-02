Fedora Linux 45 to Enable Shadow Stack Protection by Default on 64-Bit

First seen in March, Brisbane Silicon has now launched the ELM11-Feather to Crowd Supply. Priced at $39, the Feather-compatible development board combines native Lua support with the Arvore IDE and a configurable hardware architecture programmable in C, SystemVerilog, and VHDL.

Radxa has unveiled the Linkr, a compact remote-control device for accessing computers, servers, and development boards through a web browser. The unit combines HDMI video capture with USB keyboard and mouse emulation, allowing users to view and operate a target system without connecting a dedicated monitor, keyboard, or mouse.

Coming a month after Calibre 9.11, the Calibre 9.12 release introduces a new option in the Edit Book feature to convert GIF images to JPEG/WebP, a new button in the ToC Editor to sort the entries in the Table of Contents, and support for the latest Tolino firmware.

Coming a month after Shotcut 26.6, the Shotcut 26.7 release is here to introduce a graphics adapter for Linux and Windows systems for multi-GPU setups, a Shake video filter, and an Elements panel to the File > New and View menus and the Generate buttons.

Coming four months after 4MLinux 51.0, the 4MLinux 52.0 release is powered by the Linux 6.18 LTS kernel series for better hardware support compared to Linux 6.12 LTS used in the previous release, and uses the Mesa 26.0 graphics stack to improve graphics and gaming support.

Arch Linux 2026.08.01 is out today as the first Arch Linux ISO release to ship with Linux kernel 7.1 by default, which should give users a boost when detecting hardware, especially on newer devices, but especially on older ones where previous Arch Linux ISOs failed to detect some of the components.

Powered by the Linux 6.18.41 LTS kernel, MocaccinoOS 26.08 is here to update the Mesa graphics stack to version 26.1.5, update the Calamares graphical installer to the latest 3.4.2 release, and update the Vajo GUI/TUI frontend for the Luet container-based, zero-dependency static package manager.

Powered by the latest and greatest Linux 7.1 kernel series, Archcraft 26.08 introduces a brand-new Qt 6 SDDM login theme, a new Sway Wayland session, more reliable encrypted installation, better GTK/GNOME application integration, improved VirtualBox compatibility, and support for Btrfs and XFS installations.

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Fedora Linux 45 to Enable Shadow Stack Protection by Default on 64-Bit

posted by Marius Nestor on Aug 02, 2026



Shadow Stack is a hardware-backed security feature designed to prevent control-flow hijacking attacks, including Return-Oriented Programming (ROP) or Jump-Oriented Programming (JOP) attacks. This will protect the majority of Fedora binaries, but will add a small performance overhead.

If Shadow Stack is enabled by default on Fedora Linux, the dynamic linker or static startup routines will automatically activate it for any process whose binary and shared library dependencies are built with Shadow Stack support (e.g., marked with ELF metadata), protecting processes whenever possible.

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