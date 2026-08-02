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Fedora Linux 45 to Enable Shadow Stack Protection by Default on 64-Bit
Shadow Stack is a hardware-backed security feature designed to prevent control-flow hijacking attacks, including Return-Oriented Programming (ROP) or Jump-Oriented Programming (JOP) attacks. This will protect the majority of Fedora binaries, but will add a small performance overhead.
If Shadow Stack is enabled by default on Fedora Linux, the dynamic linker or static startup routines will automatically activate it for any process whose binary and shared library dependencies are built with Shadow Stack support (e.g., marked with ELF metadata), protecting processes whenever possible.