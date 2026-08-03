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Only Bad Parents Expose Children to Slop
Alexandre Oliva, a father, speaks of what LLM slop does to companies, people and projects. They take away their own ability to think; that's not a good thing at all. As Oliva (FSF Board) puts it, "there don't seem to be safe amounts of involvement with these tools. Whoever gets captured by the gravitational field of this tech seems to be dragged in further and further, with irresistible force, towards doom bottom."
Earlier today in IRC the following came up:
admfubar https://www.digitaltrends.com/computing/ai-slop-stories-are-spoiling-the-childhood/ TechrightsBot-tr/#techrights AI slop stories are spoiling the childhood - Digital Trends schestowitz[TR2] so avoid them :) schestowitz[TR2] the issue is, schestowitz[TR2] you might give kids slop videos schestowitz[TR2] or slop books schestowitz[TR2] don't schestowitz[TR2] they will have an advantage
Suppose you have a young child and you take away the child's artistic abilities and development. What will the child turn out to be? Nothing.
The bubble of slop is reminiscent of things we saw before, including the fraudulent aspects of it.
This too shall pass. █
Image source: The Infant Photography Giving the Painter an Additional Brush