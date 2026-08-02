Lately have been dabbling in Guile Scheme. Guile Scheme is very fast and since is it the main development environment for Guix, its popularity is rising.

I tried Chicken Scheme because it can create a stand-alone executable. This means that once compiled, it can run on systems where Chicken Scheme is not installed. Maybe this can be done too with Guile Scheme, but I haven't discovered a way to do that.

Chicken Scheme compiles your code into an executable, no need to jump though hoops to do that.