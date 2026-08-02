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Fedora Linux 45 to Enable Shadow Stack Protection by Default on 64-Bit

Shadow Stack is a hardware-backed security feature designed to prevent control-flow hijacking attacks, including Return-Oriented Programming (ROP) or Jump-Oriented Programming (JOP) attacks. This will protect the majority of Fedora binaries, but will add a small performance overhead.

New Debian 13 “Trixie” Kernel Security Update Fixes 68 Vulnerabilities

Coming ten days after the previous Linux kernel security update, which only fixed 12 vulnerabilities that may lead to a privilege escalation, denial of service, or information leaks, the new Debian 13 Linux kernel security update is a massive one, and it patches no less than 68 security vulnerabilities in the Linux 6.12 LTS kernel.

Mozilla Firefox 153.0.1 Web Browser Brings Fixes for Multiple Issues and Crashes

Firefox 153.0.1 is here to fix an issue with audio going silent on some music and audio streaming websites after pausing and resuming playback, a crash that occurred when a web page loaded a frame using a javascript: address, and an issue with View Page Source failing to load blob: documents.

Arch Linux-Based Archcraft 26.08 Brings New Sway Wayland Session, Linux 7.1

Powered by the latest and greatest Linux 7.1 kernel series, Archcraft 26.08 introduces a brand-new Qt 6 SDDM login theme, a new Sway Wayland session, more reliable encrypted installation, better GTK/GNOME application integration, improved VirtualBox compatibility, and support for Btrfs and XFS installations.

Gentoo-Based MocaccinoOS 26.08 Is Out with COSMIC 1.5, KDE Plasma 6.6.6

Powered by the Linux 6.18.41 LTS kernel, MocaccinoOS 26.08 is here to update the Mesa graphics stack to version 26.1.5, update the Calamares graphical installer to the latest 3.4.2 release, and update the Vajo GUI/TUI frontend for the Luet container-based, zero-dependency static package manager.

First Arch Linux ISO Powered by Linux Kernel 7.1 Is Now Available for Download

Arch Linux 2026.08.01 is out today as the first Arch Linux ISO release to ship with Linux kernel 7.1 by default, which should give users a boost when detecting hardware, especially on newer devices, but especially on older ones where previous Arch Linux ISOs failed to detect some of the components.

4MLinux 52.0 Released with Better Support for Legacy GPUs, Linux Kernel 6.18 LTS

Coming four months after 4MLinux 51.0, the 4MLinux 52.0 release is powered by the Linux 6.18 LTS kernel series for better hardware support compared to Linux 6.12 LTS used in the previous release, and uses the Mesa 26.0 graphics stack to improve graphics and gaming support.

Shotcut 26.7 Video Editor Adds Graphics Adapter for Linux, Shake Video Filter

Coming a month after Shotcut 26.6, the Shotcut 26.7 release is here to introduce a graphics adapter for Linux and Windows systems for multi-GPU setups, a Shake video filter, and an Elements panel to the File > New and View menus and the Generate buttons.

Calibre 9.12 E-Book Manager Adds Option to Convert GIF Images to JPEG/WebP

Coming a month after Calibre 9.11, the Calibre 9.12 release introduces a new option in the Edit Book feature to convert GIF images to JPEG/WebP, a new button in the ToC Editor to sort the entries in the Table of Contents, and support for the latest Tolino firmware.

LinuxGizmos.com

Radxa Linkr Brings Remote KVM Access and Tailscale Support to a Thumb-Sized Device

Radxa has unveiled the Linkr, a compact remote-control device for accessing computers, servers, and development boards through a web browser. The unit combines HDMI video capture with USB keyboard and mouse emulation, allowing users to view and operate a target system without connecting a dedicated monitor, keyboard, or mouse.

ELM11-Feather Debuts with Native Lua and Reconfigurable FPGA Hardware

First seen in March, Brisbane Silicon has now launched the ELM11-Feather to Crowd Supply. Priced at $39, the Feather-compatible development board combines native Lua support with the Arvore IDE and a configurable hardware architecture programmable in C, SystemVerilog, and VHDL.

news

Programming Leftovers

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Aug 02, 2026

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