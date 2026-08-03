news
Rhythmbox 3.5 Media Player Improves Lyrics Search and Podcast Support
Rhythmbox 3.5 comes almost ten years after Rhythmbox 3.4, and almost ten months after Rhythmbox 3.4.9, which was the last update in the 3.4 series. This major update introduces support for finding lyrics using in sidecar .lrc files, embedded in Ogg Vorbis files, and the lrclib.net website.
It also improves support for podcasts by redesigning the display of podcast episodes, including indication of episodes that have already been played, adding a new plugin implementing podcast feed and episode sync using the gPodder.net API, and revamping notifications for podcast updates and downloads.