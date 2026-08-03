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Your Computer Is About to Demand Your Age Before You Can Use It. Here's Why
Age verification laws aren't stopping at social media and porn. Two US states have already passed legislation requiring operating systems to collect your age before you can even use your computer. Similar laws are under discussion in Congress, and one day soon, verification requirements might force you to upload a photo ID or take a video selfie. all. After more than two dozen states passed laws targeting adult websites like PornHub, and Utah moved against VPN use, the battleground is now creeping one level deeper to your OS itself. Most major OS developers aren't pushing back, and your privacy across browsers and other apps is at stake.