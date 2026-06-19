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Latest Raspberry Pi OS Release Is Powered by Linux Kernel 6.18 LTS
The biggest news with the new Raspberry Pi OS release is that the underlying operating system has finally moved from Linux kernel 6.12 LTS, which was introduced about a year ago, before Raspberry Pi OS got upgraded to the Debian 13 “Trixie” series, to the Linux 6.18 LTS kernel.
Existing Raspberry Pi OS users were already upgraded to Linux kernel 6.18 LTS about two or three weeks ago. Linux kernel 6.18.34 LTS is included by default in Raspberry Pi OS 2026-06-18, promising more aggressive ARM optimizations, smoother system responsiveness, and enhanced networking performance.