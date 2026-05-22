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Today in Techrights
Updated This Past Day
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Techrights and Tux Machines Subjected to Cyberattacks for Several Weeks
In the past I spoke to the cybercrime unit of British Police. Maybe it's time to do so again.
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Microsoft Under Investigation for Breaches of Law in the UK
Just like the Microsofters
New
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Links 21/05/2026: "Declining America" and Why Slop 'Code' is Made to Fail
Links for the day
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The Register MS Has Become a 'Content' Farm Promoting Slop for Hostile Corporations
Now they call it "PARTNER CONTENT" - not "SPONSORED" - as if semantics make the difference
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Latest Example of Widespread Fake Assertions (False News) About "Hey Hi"
The false narrative of "Hey Hi layoffs"
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Links 21/05/2026: Facebook Rewarded With Tax Breaks to Destroy the Environment and Cause Global Warming, Shortages, Pollution; SpaceX (SPCX) Continues Losing Billions of Dollars
Links for the day
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Codecs and Software Patents - Part VIII - GNU Audio/Video Team Has Chosen the AV1 Video Codec and It Explains Why (They've Researched Their Options)
AV1 video codec will be used to encode and share GNU videos online
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Dr. Stallman Helps Establish Free Software Advocacy Outside the Free Software Foundation (FSF) as Well
The ideals or principles of Free Software needn't be centralised or monopolised; they can be federated
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22 Years of Tux Machines and a Community Stronger Than Ever Before
We've already received some feedback from the community and improved it accordingly
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More Microsoft Layoffs on the Way (June and July 2026)
with or without PIPs
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LWN Sponsored by the Linux Foundation (Monopolies)
We must be able to casually point this out
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The Corrupt Lecture the Non-Corrupt - Part XXIX - European Patent Office (EPO) Tells Staff "Speaking up" is Good, But Not When the "Brother-in-law" of EPO's President Does Cocaine
Do we still have a functioning democracy and potent press?
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Over at Tux Machines...
GNU/Linux news for the past day
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IRC Proceedings: Wednesday, May 20, 2026
IRC logs for Wednesday, May 20, 2026
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Gemini Links 21/05/2026: Immigration, Slop, and Slop 'Code' Suggestions Infesting Code Repositories
Links for the dayGemini Links 21/05/2026: Immigration, Slop, and Slop 'Code' Suggestions Infesting Code Repositories
The corresponding text-only bulletin for Thursday contains all the text.
Top-read articles (excluding bot/crawler visits):