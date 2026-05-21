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AlmaLinux to Unveil Media & Entertainment Edition at AlmaLinux Day on July 18th
AlmaLinux Day will take place on Saturday, July 18th, 2026, from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM at the E-Central DTLA Hotel in downtown Los Angeles, covering hot topics like cloud rendering economics, GPU pipelines, Linux infrastructure, and the use of open-source within the professional visual effects, animation, and post-production industries.
As such, the AlmaLinux team plans to unveil the AlmaLinux Media & Entertainment edition, which will be specifically tailored for the entertainment industry, animation studios, and independent creatives. The new AlmaLinux Media & Entertainment edition will leverage the AlmaLinux Creative Installer for easy deployment of creative apps onto AlmaLinux.