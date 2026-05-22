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You can't install Deepin Desktop from the official Fedora repo anymore - here's why
Quoting: You can't install Deepin Desktop from the official Fedora repo anymore - here's why | ZDNET —
The first time I tested Deepin Desktop Environment (DDE), it blew me away. I thought, "This new Linux desktop will finally be the open-source operating system's big breakthrough."
For a while, it looked as if my prediction might come to fruition.
But things took a concerning detour. Seven years ago, several YouTube videos, such as this one, reminded us that sometime around 2018, the Deepin Store was sending unencrypted requests to the Chinese equivalent of Google Analytics (CNZZ). The data sent to CNZZ included the user's browser agent and other bits of information. Deepin addressed that issue and stopped collecting data.
According to Foss Linux, a forensic sweep found no evidence of active spyware in Deepin's core.