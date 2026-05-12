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today's howtos
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Linuxize ☛ Nginx Location Blocks: Match Rules and Priority
How Nginx picks a location block: prefix, exact, and regex matches, the priority order, named locations, and common configuration patterns.
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TecAdmin ☛ Docker on Ubuntu 26.04 LTS
How to Install Docker on Ubuntu 26.04 Complete step-by-step guide for the latest Ubuntu LTS Docker allows you to run applications in lightweight, portable containers. Installing Docker on Ubuntu 26.04 (“Resolute Raccoon”) is straightforward when using the official Docker repository.
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OMG Ubuntu ☛ Fix HEIC images not loading in Ubuntu 26.04 LTS
If your HEIC photos show a “Could not load image” error in Ubuntu 26.04’s Image Viewer, you’re not alone – it’s an intentional breakage, albeit one that’s easy to fix. HEIC files are a variant of HEIF which use H.265/HEVC compression. If you own an iPhone or a newer Android device, the stock camera app uses this format by default. But Ubuntu 26.04 LTS longer preinstalls a decoder library for HEIC (though more accurately, it’s tweaked dependency chains to ensure one is no longer pulled in).
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TecMint ☛ How to Copy Millions of Files Faster in Linux
The cp command does exactly one thing well: it copies files, but it gives you no progress indicator, no rate limiting, no resume support, and no built-in checksum verification.
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APNIC ☛ Repairing the RPKIViews H1 2026 archives
The rpkispool format revolves around a data structure called Canonical Cache Representation (CCR). To fully appreciate the function of CCRs, one should first consider the overall dimensions of the RPKI distributed database: As of April 2026, at any given time, a hot RPKI cache is around 1GB of Distinguished Encoding Rules (DER) — encoded data across ~ 515,000 objects.
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Marijke Luttekes ☛ Blog refresh, 4.x
*slaps stylesheet* This front-end has many years on it, but a lick of paint and it's good to go.
I've wanted to reorganize the stylesheet's CSS layers for a while, and to no one's surprise, that turned into a major refactor.
I've released the changes; see the highlights below.
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idroot
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ID Root ☛ How To Install IPTVnator on Ubuntu 26.04 LTS
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ID Root ☛ How To Install SolveSpace on Ubuntu 26.04 LTS
SolveSpace is a free, open-source parametric 2D and 3D CAD tool that gives GNU/Linux users serious design power without a commercial license.
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ID Root ☛ How To Install PeaZip on Ubuntu 26.04 LTS
Ubuntu 26.04 LTS does not ship with a GUI archive manager capable of handling every format you will encounter on a real GNU/Linux workstation or server.
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ID Root ☛ How To Install OpenClaw on Ubuntu 26.04 LTS
Running an Hey Hi (AI) assistant on a third-party cloud platform means your conversations, API keys, and agent logic all live on someone else’s hardware.
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ID Root ☛ How To Install Inkscape on Fedora 44
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ID Root ☛ How To Install Python on Ubuntu 26.04 LTS
Ubuntu 26.04 LTS is out, and if you need to install Python on Ubuntu 26.04, you are in the right place.
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linuxcapable
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Linux Capable ☛ How to Fix Nginx 404 Not Found
An Nginx 404 Not Found error means the request reached a web server, but the active Nginx configuration or the upstream application could not match it to a real file, directory, route, or fallback handler.
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Linux Capable ☛ How to Fix Nginx 502 Bad Gateway
An Nginx 502 Bad Gateway error means Nginx accepted the client request but could not get a valid response from the upstream service. The upstream might be a reverse-proxied application, a PHP-FPM pool, a container, a private backend server, or another proxy layer in front of your origin.
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Linux Capable ☛ How to Install React.js on Ubuntu 26.04, 24.04 and 22.04
Current React tooling expects a modern Node.js runtime before you write the first component. To install React.js on Ubuntu, set up a supported Node.js LTS release first, then scaffold a Vite project so JSX, fast refresh, local preview, and production builds all work from npm.
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Linux Capable ☛ Bash Check if File or Directory Exists
Good Bash scripts check paths before they assume a config file, log directory, upload target, or optional dependency is available.
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