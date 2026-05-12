news
Games: Moving to GNU/Linux, Godot 4.7 Beta 2, New Steam Games Playable on the Steam Deck, and More
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Make Use Of ☛ I installed Linux on my gaming PC and stopped dual-booting Windows for good
I hate Windows. Full stop. I have to use it for work, like many of you, but it's just a mess to use. It's become a product that continues to treat us all like the thing being sold instead of the customer. There are ads in the Start menu, telemetry that's hard to disable, and an AI assistant we're still not asking for. Through it all, though, what keeps me using Microsoft's bloated OS is gaming. Even though I tend to think of myself as a console gamer, I have a pretty decent Steam library. For years, Linux (and macOS, which I truly prefer), just wasn't an option.
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Godot Engine ☛ Dev snapshot: Godot 4.7 beta 2
Second verse, same as the first!
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Boiling Steam ☛ New Steam Games Playable on the Steam Deck, with Alabaster Dawn and Dead as Disco - 2026-05-09 Edition
Between 2026-05-02 and 2026-05-09 we selected 21 newly released games that are rated as Verified or Playable on the Steam Deck, and meeting specific criteria in terms of user ratings. It’s another exceptional week for the Steam Deck with a bunch of very strong releases. It’s difficult to pick just a few, but you should clearly keep an eye on ALABASTER DAWN (I played it last year at the Bit Summit and it was great!) - Dead as Disco seems to be a great musical beat’em up (that’s a genre now), very well received after release. Here’s the whole list of little gems below.
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Jamie Zawinski ☛ Operation Epic Furious
A plaque next to the machines states: "The Trump administration knows that the best way to sell combat is by making it a video game, that's why they've been pumping out the 'sickest' Iran War video game hype reels. But why stop at clips when you could go full throttle? Introducing Operation Epic Furious: Strait to Hell, a high-octane, flag-waving, boots-on-the-ground simulator where freedom isn't debated, it's deployed. No briefings, no hesitation; just pure pixelated patriotism. Strap in and play hard, because this game may never end."
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GamingOnLinux ☛ Previously console-exclusive, Return to Castle Wolfenstein: Cursed Sands is finally on PC | GamingOnLinux
Return to Castle Wolfenstein: Cursed Sands is a prologue to Return to Castle Wolfenstein, previously exclusive to consoles and now available on PC. One for fans of the true classics here.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ Crazy action game Killer Bean confirmed for launch on June 8 | GamingOnLinux
Killer Bean is an upcoming open world crazy action game that looks ridiculously over the top, and it finally has a date to arrive on June 8th. It will be in Early Access so it's not a finished game but plenty of content will be there for release.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ Get some great bullet heaven survivor-likes in the Heavenly Bullets Humble Bundle | GamingOnLinux
Get some quality gaming if you're a fan of the bullet heaven / survivor-like genre - there's some not to be missed in the Heavenly Bullets Humble Bundle.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ Dusk is a reverse-engineered reimplementation of The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess | GamingOnLinux
The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess comes to PC thanks to a new open source reverse-engineered reimplementation called Dusk. Not to be confused with the popular retro FPS, this is an entirely different type of Dusk.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ Some fun VR game announcements from the Creature Feature 2026 event | GamingOnLinux
Including the likes of Hot Dogs, Horseshoes & Hand Grenades 2 - here's some VR games to stock up on for the upcoming Steam Frame from Valve. The Creature Feature 2026 event happened recently with some fresh announcements, release dates, trailers and more.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ The Jackbox Party Pack 12 announced for release later this year | GamingOnLinux
Arriving sometime this "Fall 2026", The Jackbox Party Pack 12 will be bringing more silly party games to play with your friends.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ SteamOS 3.7.24 released along with a stable Steam Client update with more Steam Controller fixes | GamingOnLinux
Valve released another stable update SteamOS 3.7.24, along with a stable Steam Client update for everyone with Steam Controller fixes. ICYMI: check out my initial Steam Controller thoughts.