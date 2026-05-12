The 90 day responsible disclosure window was built for a world where bug finders were rare and exploit development was slow. That world is gone. LLMs have compressed both timelines to near-zero. I have seen it first hand, and so has everyone else paying attention. This post lays out why the old model is broken, with real stories, and makes one ask to the industry: treat every critical security issue as P0 and patch it immediately. Not tomorrow. Not next sprint. Now.

I have been doing security work for a while now, and the last 12 months feel different. Not in a “AI is going to take over the world” way. In a much more boring, much more practical way. The tools we use, the tools attackers use, and the tools researchers use to find bugs have all gotten smarter at roughly the same speed. And that has quietly killed some of the fundamental assumptions the security industry has been running on for over a decade. Let me walk you through what I mean, with stories.