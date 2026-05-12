news
Web Browsers/Web Servers/Feed Readers Leftovers
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Maury ☛ Hosting a website on an 8-bit microcontroller.
Instead, I setup the server to proxy any requests under /mcu to the server using a local address block. This means that visitors aren't directly connecting to the MCU's TCP/IP stack... but hey, it's the same setup that the Vape Server uses and no one complained.
(It also makes it slightly harder to break by sending SYN packets, but it's not exactly hard to DDoS a server connected over what's effectively dial-up)
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Chromium
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Kyle Reddoch ☛ Microsoft Says It’s “By Design.” Edge’s Plaintext Password Behavior Is Still a Security Problem
Microsoft says Edge loading saved passwords into plaintext memory is by design. That framing misses the real problem: it widens the blast radius after compromise and creates real risk in shared, managed, and MSP-supported environments.
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Mozilla
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Mozilla ☛ Mozilla Privacy Blog: Six Million Selections Later: How the DMA Is Giving People Browser Choice
At Mozilla, we’ve long believed in giving people choice and agency over their experiences online. As power in digital markets has concentrated in a small number of large companies, there have been efforts in the US, Japan, UK, India, Korea, Brazil and elsewhere to restore competition and put choice back in people’s hands.
These efforts are at various stages, but first among them was the EU’s Digital Markets Act. Over two years since obligations came into effect, the DMA is delivering for people in some key areas.
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