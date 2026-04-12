news
Today in Techrights
Updated This Past Day
-
SLAPP Censorship - Part 43 Out of 200: Garrett and Graveley Particulars of Claims Almost Identical and 5RB Needs to Investigate Its Barristers (Its Reputation is at Stake)
Scrolling up and down in social control media
-
The Central Staff Committee of the EPO Explains Late March Meetings Coinciding With Commencement of the Non-Stop Strikes at Europe's Second-Largest Institution
The fifth meeting report and sixth meeting report show some of the concerns leading up to the mass strikes
-
thenextweb.com (TNW) Appears to Have Become a Slopfarm, Fake Articles About France and GNU/Linux Flood the Web
If you're not against slop, you're part of the problem
-
Almost 3 Days Later, Still Zero Press Coverage (Except One Publisher) About Mass Layoffs at Red Hat, Almost 500 People Laid Off (Over 400 for Sure)
"A document posted by FOSS advocacy site Techrights appears to be that memo and explains that Red Hat has devised a location strategy under which it has identified key sites for prioritized hiring and strategic workforce investment."
-
The Register MS, About 6 Million Pounds in Debt, Helps Promote Microsoft's Gartner Group and Prop Up the Ponzi Scheme of Slop Plagiarism, Fake Article Mentions "AI" About 20 Times
What was now known as The Register UK not only works against the interests of the UK; it works for charlatans and frauds
New
-
Gemini Links 11/04/2026: Floppy Disks on Linux and Junix
Links for the day
-
statCounter: Microsoft Windows Falls to All-Time Low This Month in France
French government agencies are ordered to move to GNU/Linux
-
Disgruntled IBMers Explain Why IBM is Circling Down a Death Spiral, Gerstner (Recently Deceased) Destroyed IBM in April 1993, and IBM Now Weaponises PIPs to Attack Its Own
We've just checked if anyone has covered mass layoffs at IBM Red Hat. Nope.
-
Gemini Links 11/04/2026: Critique of Delta Chat and Why Trying to Emulate Centralised, Addictive "Facebook" is Misguided
Links for the day
-
Links 11/04/2026: Scam Altman’s Trust Issues at OpenAI and EFF Quitting Twitter
Links for the day
-
Links 11/04/2026: Twitter Presence Considered Harmful to News Sites, "The Future of Everything is Lies"
Links for the day
-
Over at Tux Machines...
GNU/Linux news for the past day
-
IRC Proceedings: Friday, April 10, 2026
IRC logs for Friday, April 10, 2026
The corresponding text-only bulletin for Saturday contains all the text.
Top-read articles (excluding bot/crawler visits):