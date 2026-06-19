news
GNU/Linux Leftovers
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Graphics Stack
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Ubuntu Handbook ☛ NVIDIA 595.84 GNU/Linux Driver Released with Fixes for Many Games
NVIDIA 595, the latest production branch driver, received a new update yesterday for Linux users. The new NVIDIA 595.84 release includes fixes for many games, sleep and wake up issue, and a few regressions introduced in the 580 driver series.
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Applications
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The Register UK ☛ Homebrew 6.0 released with new security mechanism, Linux sandbox and more
The Homebrew team has released version 6.0 of this popular open-source package manager for macOS and Linux, with a new mechanism for trusting packages and support for sandboxing on Linux, to align with existing sandboxing on macOS.
Homebrew 6.0 introduces tap trust, a "tap" being a collection of formulae, casks (a package of pre-compiled binaries) and commands which usually reside in a Git repository. The tool trusts official Homebrew taps by default, but requires an explicit agreement before it will trust third-party taps (which can include arbitrary Ruby code) before they install or run any code.
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Desktop Environments (DE)/Window Managers (WM)
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K Desktop Environment/KDE SC/Qt
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Distributions and Operating Systems
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Canonical/Ubuntu Family
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The Register UK ☛ Canonical reveals Myna, its local speech-to-text app [Ed: Rebranding voice dictation, which existed in the 1990s, as "hey hi"]
Canonical has published more details about the local speech-to-text engine that will take dictation in the forthcoming Ubuntu version 26.10, aka "Stonking Stingray."
In a post on the company’s Discourse forums on Wednesday, the outfit named one of the most significant new elements that’s coming in the next version: Myna: Speech to Text for Ubuntu Desktop.
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