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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 18, 2026



Quoting: CookieOS - Linux distribution based on Debian - LinuxLinks —

CookieOS is an operating system aimed at users moving away from proprietary platforms. It focuses on ease of use, visual customisation, low hardware requirements, and a bundled desktop experience with an app store, pre-installed drivers, KDE Connect, and no telemetry.

The project promotes CookieOS as suitable for older computers as well as everyday desktop use.