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NVIDIA 595.84 Linux Driver Improves Support for 007 First Light and Other Games
NVIDIA 595.84 is here to address hangs, black screens, or corruption issues in the 007 First Light, Assassin’s Creed Origins, Total War: Warhammer III, Elden Ring, Elden Ring Nightrein, Grounded 2, Crimson Desert, John Carpenter’s Toxic Commando, Windrose, ExoDomia, Screamer, Incursion Red River, Far Far West, Paradise Nowhere, and Star Rupture games.
Firefox 153 also promises a new “Pick a color” quick action that lets you pick and copy a color from any web page by typing “pick color”, “color picker”, or “eyedropper” in the address bar, improved support for videos with overlays, and the ability to quicly open Firefox Labs by typing “labs” or “experiment” in the address bar.