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Free and Open Source Software, and Benchmark
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29 Useful Free and Open Source Git Tools for Diff Review and Repository History
This roundup looks at tools that make Git repositories easier to understand, from clearer diff views and structural comparisons to commit history analysis, contributor statistics, and repository size reports. Some utilities help developers review changes more efficiently in the terminal, while others focus on visualising project evolution, highlighting who changed what, or identifying stale branches and oversized history. There are also tools for rewriting repository history, cleaning unwanted data, replaying commits, improving merge handling, and surfacing pull request activity. Together, they help developers, maintainers, and teams gain a clearer picture of how a codebase has changed over time.
Whether you’re auditing a project, preparing a release, reviewing patches, or keeping a repository tidy, these tools add useful insight beyond the standard Git command set.
Here’s our verdict, presented in a classic LinuxLinks-style ratings chart. Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion.
BOSGAME VTA-439 Mini PC running Linux - Benchmarks
This is a new series looking at the BOSGAME VTA-439 mini PC running Linux. In this series, I’ll put this mini PC through its paces from a Linux perspective, comparing it with other systems, including desktops, to show how it really stacks up.
The BOSGAME VTA-439 is one of the latest additions to BOSGAME’s range of AI-focused mini PCs. This mini PC is based on the AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 470 processor with integrated AMD Radeon 890M graphics. The processor has 12 cores and 24 threads and achieves a CPU Mark score of 37,378 in PassMark’s benchmark. The machine comes with 32GB of DDR5-5600 RAM and a 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD, which should be sufficient for most use cases. The machine currently retails for £781.00.
For this article in the series, I’ve benchmarked the BOSGAME VTA-439 using a range of tests, most of them run with the Phoronix Test Suite. I’ve compared its results against eleven other systems. The comparison group also includes a couple of desktop processors.
pyjanitor - extend pandas with readable data-cleaning functions
pyjanitor is a Python library that extends pandas with a collection of convenient, readable data-cleaning functions.
It provides a cleaner API for common preprocessing tasks, with support for method chaining so that dataframe transformations can be written as clear, sequential pipelines.
This is free and open source software.
PGroonga - adds a Groonga-powered index access method
PGroonga is a PostgreSQL extension that adds a Groonga-powered index access method for fast in-database search.
It’s designed for applications that need high-performance full text search inside PostgreSQL, especially where the built-in search features are limited for languages such as Japanese and Chinese, and where keeping everything inside the database is preferable to maintaining a separate search stack.
This is free and open source software.
xarray - work with labelled multi-dimensional arrays and datasets
xarray is a Python package for working with labelled multi-dimensional arrays and datasets.
It adds names, coordinates and metadata to NumPy-like arrays, giving users a clearer way to analyse scientific and numerical data with dimension-aware code. The project is particularly useful for netCDF-style data and integrates with Dask for parallel computing, while offering a broad collection of tools for analytics and visualisation.
This is free and open source software.
RediSearch - query and indexing engine for Redis
RediSearch is a query and indexing engine for Redis.
It lets you declare indexes on Redis data and query them with a dedicated query language that supports rich text retrieval, vector similarity search, filtering, and ranking. Starting with Redis 8, RediSearch is integrated into Redis rather than being released as a separate standalone module.
This is free and open source software.
PyMC - Bayesian statistical modeling and probabilistic programming
PyMC is a Python package for Bayesian statistical modeling and probabilistic programming.
It’s designed for building expressive statistical models with an intuitive syntax, then fitting them using modern inference algorithms including advanced Markov chain Monte Carlo and variational inference methods. The project is aimed at statisticians, data scientists, researchers, and developers who need flexible tools for uncertainty quantification, hierarchical modeling, posterior analysis, and simulation-based workflows.
This is free and open source software.
TALL (Text Analysis for ALL) is an R Shiny application
TALL (Text Analysis for ALL) is an R Shiny application for exploring, modelling, and visualizing textual data. It’s aimed at researchers who need a graphical environment for natural language processing tasks, covering the workflow from data import and cleaning through to statistical analysis, interpretation, and reporting.
The application is designed for work with collections such as research articles, social media posts, survey responses, customer reviews, legal documents, and literary texts. It brings together text mining, linguistic annotation, topic modelling, sentiment analysis, and interactive visual exploration in a reproducible R-based workflow.
This is free and open source software.
Basilisk - numerical simulation framework
Basilisk is a numerical simulation framework for solving partial differential equations on adaptive Cartesian meshes.
It’s the successor to Gerris and is designed for computational fluid dynamics and related scientific modelling tasks, with a C-based programming environment, ready-made solvers, examples, tests, and extensive online documentation.
This is free and open source software.
MintHCM - Human Capital Management platform
MintHCM is a Human Capital Management platform for building and deploying HR systems with AI-focused workflows.
It offers tools for recruitment, employee management, time and attendance, performance development, organizational structure management, reporting, analytics, and custom HR processes. The system is designed for organizations that want control over their data, architecture, and deployment environment.
This is free and open source software.