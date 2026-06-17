Free and Open Source Software, and Benchmark

This roundup looks at tools that make Git repositories easier to understand, from clearer diff views and structural comparisons to commit history analysis, contributor statistics, and repository size reports. Some utilities help developers review changes more efficiently in the terminal, while others focus on visualising project evolution, highlighting who changed what, or identifying stale branches and oversized history. There are also tools for rewriting repository history, cleaning unwanted data, replaying commits, improving merge handling, and surfacing pull request activity. Together, they help developers, maintainers, and teams gain a clearer picture of how a codebase has changed over time.

Whether you’re auditing a project, preparing a release, reviewing patches, or keeping a repository tidy, these tools add useful insight beyond the standard Git command set.

Here’s our verdict, presented in a classic LinuxLinks-style ratings chart. Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion.