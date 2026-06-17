news
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Standards
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Productivity Software/LibreOffice/Calligra
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Document Foundation ☛ LibreOffice releases, features, QA and accessibility – TDF Annual Report 2025
This is part of the Annual Report 2025 from The Document Foundation, the non-profit that coordinates the LibreOffice project and community. More will be posted soon… Releases of the Year LibreOffice’s release plan works on a time-based release schedule, with major updates every six months (typically in February and August).
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Education
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Raspberry Pi ☛ What students and teachers in England want from a computing curriculum
Too often, curriculum reform happens around students and teachers rather than with them. Yet these are the people who experience computing education every day, and they have valuable insights into what is working, what is not, and what needs to change.
Our new report is based on a series of student focus groups and teacher workshops held by us and the University of Cambridge in Manchester, London, and Cambridge during spring 2026. Teachers sit at a table discussing England's curriculum review and The Future of England's Computing Curriculum.
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Raspberry Pi ☛ Future of England’s Computing Curriculum: Report [PDF]
Our discussions with people with firsthand knowledge of the current curriculum suggest that the next phase of reform should not focus on adding more content, but rather focus on making computing education more practical, relevant, inclusive, and future-facing.
This report discusses both general computing education and computer science qualifications. In England, all pupils study computing as part of the national curriculum until the end of Key Stage 3 (Year 9, age 14). Beyond this point, students may choose to continue studying computer science at GCSE and A level. Throughout this report, we use ‘computing education’ when referring to the broader curriculum experienced by all young people, and ‘computer science’ when referring to the optional qualification pathways studied after Key Stage 3.
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FSF / Software Freedom / Digital Sovereignty
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OpenRightsGroup ☛ MPs urged to vote for a Digital Sovereignty strategy
Open Rights Group is urging MPs to vote for an amendment to the Cyber Security and Resilience Bill that would require the government to develop a Digital Sovereignty strategy that would help secure the resilience and independence of the UK’s critical infrastructure.
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Bert Hubert ☛ Do not invite big-tech to join your digital autonomy discussion - Bert Hubert's writings
However, if we want to discuss how to improve our digital autonomy, employees from US big tech will not usefully contribute to the conversation. They can’t.
And in fact, they’ll likely actively prevent progress by restating old talking points, like how (despite tons of legal analysis to the contrary) Microsoft is somehow able to shield us from the vagaries of the US administration. I recall Microsoft vice-president Brad Smith explaining how Microsoft would go to court to protect European rights and within a week, Microsoft told the International Criminal Court that it had to remove several employees from Microsoft services, because of US sanctions.
Microsoft pointedly did not go to court to defend the ICC.
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Standards/Consortia
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Logikal Solutions ☛ LF CR LFCR and CRLF Because it Keeps Coming Up – Logikal Blog
One would think the whole LFCR discussion would have been documented and saved throughout the decades. One should really be warned about thinking.
Despite what you will read in Google’s always right <cough><cough><hack><hack> AI as well as other places online, way more than Acorn BBC Micro use LFCR for line endings in text files. During the heyday of Midrange computers it was the wild wild west. Lots of names you don’t hear anymore, DEC, Singer, Sperry, MAI, Prime and so many others were all vying to be the last one standing. You had to have both a gimmick and a niche to make money. Eventually software would be written on cheaper platforms to serve your niche and one trick ponies found out that other ponies could learn the trick.
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