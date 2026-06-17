Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Standards

Too often, curriculum reform happens around students and teachers rather than with them. Yet these are the people who experience computing education every day, and they have valuable insights into what is working, what is not, and what needs to change.

Our new report is based on a series of student focus groups and teacher workshops held by us and the University of Cambridge in Manchester, London, and Cambridge during spring 2026. Teachers sit at a table discussing England's curriculum review and The Future of England's Computing Curriculum.