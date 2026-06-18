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today's howtos
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Linuxize ☛ cut Cheatsheet
Quick reference for extracting fields, bytes, and characters with cut in Linux
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Linuxize ☛ Bash Subshells: Isolate Variables and Directory Changes
Bash subshells run commands in an isolated shell environment. This guide explains parentheses, variable scope, directory changes, command substitution, pipelines, and exit codes.
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TecMint ☛ How to Host A Website for Free at Your Home Linux System
A web server can either serve static or dynamic content. Static content, as the name infers, refers to content that hardly changes and is bound to remain the same. The server sends back content to the user’s browser as is.
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TecMint ☛ 4 Tools to Find Which Linux Process Is Using Your Bandwidth
You check top or htop, but everything looks fine because those tools only show CPU and memory, not network usage. So you know something is eating bandwidth, but you cannot actually see what it is.
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Vermaden ☛ Expand GELI Encrypted Bhyve VM ZFS Disk
Today we will follow them one by one to expand GELI encrypted ZFS disk.
There is only one potential problem – and I faced that recently with one of the other VMs I manage.
If FreeBSD VM guest version is older – I have tested with 14.1-RELEASE for example – then even these will not help: [...]
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[Old] Dan Langille ☛ Creating an Apple Time Capsule using FreeBSD & ZFS
First, all credit goes to Mark Felder’s blog post upon which this is based.
You can buy an Apple Time Capsule (I did) to back up your Mac. Now that I have two MacBook’s, I have run out of space, so now I want to backup to ZFS.
By backing up to my ZFS filesystem: [...]
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idroot
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ID Root ☛ How To Install MySQL on Ubuntu 26.04 LTS
Ubuntu 26.04 LTS ships with MySQL 8.4 by default, but a fresh installation leaves your database vulnerable to attacks.
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ID Root ☛ How To Install Amarok Music Player on Ubuntu 26.04 LTS
You just set up Ubuntu 26.04 and you need a powerful music player that handles large collections without slowing down.
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ID Root ☛ How To Install Nginx Mainline Version on Fedora 44
Fedora 44 ships with a Fedora-maintained Nginx package that is not the upstream mainline build from nginx.org.
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ID Root ☛ How To Install Immich on Ubuntu 26.04 LTS
Installing Immich on a fresh Ubuntu server gives you private photo backup, fast search, and full control over your data.
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ID Root ☛ How To Install Nginx Mainline Version on Ubuntu 26.04 LTS
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linuxcapable
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Linux Capable ☛ bzip2recover Command in Linux: Recover Damaged BZ2 Files
When a .bz2 file will not decompress, this workflow keeps the damaged source intact, splits recoverable blocks, tests each piece, and rebuilds usable text or tar data without pretending the archive is fully repaired.
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Linux Capable ☛ bzip2 Command in Linux: Compress, Decompress, and Test .bz2 Files
Practice bzip2 on disposable files before touching real backups, including keep-original compression, stdout pipelines, tar.bz2 archives, integrity tests, wrong-format checks, and recovery limits.
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Linux Capable ☛ bunzip2 Command in Linux: Decompress .bz2 Files
Restore bzip2-compressed files without losing the source copy by choosing the right bunzip2 pattern for .bz2 streams, tar.bz2 archives, stdin pipelines, batch restores, and common errors.
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Linux Capable ☛ bzcat Command in Linux: Read .bz2 Files Without Extracting
Inspect compressed logs, SQL dumps, and text exports with bzcat without unpacking them first. The examples cover safe streams, redirection, grep/tail pipelines, integrity checks, and common bzip2 errors.
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Linux Capable ☛ bzgrep Command in Linux: Search .bz2 Files
Search compressed logs without unpacking them, learn when bzgrep should hand off to find or tar, and handle wrapper quirks such as missing aliases, -H labels, recursive searches, and bad .bz2 data.
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Linux Capable ☛ bzless Command in Linux: View .bz2 Files Without Extracting
Compressed log reviews are safer when bzless stays in the pager lane: open .bz2 text, search inside the file, use bzcat for clean pipelines, and test suspect streams before trusting them.
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Linux Capable ☛ bzmore Command in Linux: View .bz2 Files One Screen at a Time
Page through bzip2-compressed logs and text exports with bzmore, then switch to bzgrep, bzcat, bzip2 -t, or tar when searching, scripting, validating, or inspecting archives.
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Linux Capable ☛ dos2unix Command in Linux: Convert CRLF Line Endings
Fix backdoored Windows line endings without guessing: inspect CRLF files first, convert single or bulk text files safely, preserve timestamps when needed, and troubleshoot script or binary-skip surprises.
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Linux Capable ☛ Bash Aliases in Linux: Create, Save, and Troubleshoot
Repeated terminal commands become easier to manage when Bash aliases stay small, visible, and stored in the right startup file, with functions reserved for arguments and checks for aliases that shadow real commands.
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