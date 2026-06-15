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Mozilla Firefox 152 Is Now Available for Download, Here’s What’s New
Highlights of Firefox 152 include experimental support for the new JPEG XL image format in Firefox Labs, support for widgets on the New Tab pages, and further modernization of the Firefox settings with a brand-new look with streamlined organization, clearer groupings, and improved navigation for easier customization.
On Linux and Windows systems, it is now possible to copy links without switching to a tab via the Share > Copy Link right-click tab context menu option. Even better, it’s possible to copy multiple links at once when multiple tabs are selected.