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today's howtos
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Linuxize ☛ The ~/.ssh Folder: Files, Permissions, and Layout
What lives inside ~/.ssh on Linux: private keys, authorized_keys, known_hosts, config, and the recommended permissions for each file.
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Dan Langille ☛ Replacing syslogd with syslog-ng (sysutils/syslog-ng) on FreeBSD
I will be using TLS between syslog-ng and victoria-logs – you will notice this is all on the same host, and some of you might say: you don’t need TLS for that. However, this is a proof-of-concept for remote hosts. They will be passing traffic through my VPN and my network. Or perhaps over the Internet. Things change. Let’s start with TLS.
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Dan Langille ☛ LibreNMS 26.6.0 & itable cache directories vntl/var/db/
I updated my version of LibreNMS to 26.6.0 and there are “decent sized refactor to the rrd processes” – I’m seeing the following: [...]
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linuxcapable
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Linux Capable ☛ arp Command in Linux: View and Manage ARP Cache
Local IPv4 neighbor problems are easier to pin down when you can read the ARP cache, compare legacy arp output with ip neigh, and remove stale mappings without turning a quick check into a permanent fix.
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Linux Capable ☛ wc Command in Linux: Count Lines, Words, and Bytes
Count text without guessing: the wc command guide explains how lines, words, bytes, characters, pipelines, NUL-safe file lists, totals, and newline edge cases behave in real shell workflows.
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idroot
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ID Root ☛ How To Install WGDashboard on Ubuntu 26.04 LTS
WGDashboard gives you a web-based way to manage WireGuard without living in the terminal all day.
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ID Root ☛ Pidof Command in GNU/Linux with Examples
Running a GNU/Linux server means dealing with processes constantly. You need to find them, monitor them, and sometimes kill them when they hang.
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ID Root ☛ How To Install WireGuard on Fedora 44
Most sysadmins who run a GNU/Linux server eventually hit the same wall: [...]
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