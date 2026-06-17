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These 6 Linux monitoring tools helped me uncover every problem on my network
Quoting: These 6 Linux monitoring tools helped me uncover every problem on my network —
Once your network stops being a single flat LAN with a few friendly devices on it, guessing becomes a very poor way to debug anything. Between VLANs, containers, DNS filtering, self-hosted services, NAS traffic, random IoT chatter, and a few machines that always seem to be doing something in the background, the problem is rarely as simple as “the internet is slow.”
That is where Linux is still hard to beat. A few small command-line tools can tell you more about a live network than many polished dashboards, especially when the fault is not that big to bring everything down but annoying enough to keep coming back. These are the Linux monitoring tools that help me uncover what is actually happening across my network, instead of relying on router summaries, half-useful web panels, or the old “Have you tried restarting?” until things work.