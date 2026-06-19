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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 19, 2026



Quoting: I left tiling window managers for KDE, and my Linux desktop finally feels complete —

While I was using a tiling window manager (for months!) before this point, I’ve always preferred KDE Plasma as my Linux desktop environment. That being said, there have always been a few specific advantages regarding tiling WMs, the most notable of which is its simplicity.

Less is more, or so they say — and there is some joy in setting up a desktop from scratch. Still, it can be a bit overwhelming at times and downright unusable in certain setups.

For me, it was my eGPU setup that forced me to move on to KDE. External GPU hot-plugging kind of doesn’t work on most tiling window managers, and Niri unfortunately happens to be one of them.

Another peculiar problem I’ve had as of late is display scaling, which doesn’t seem to apply correctly on Niri, which seems to have a mind of its own.

Admittedly, it’s a self-inflicted problem and a really niche use case — but my point still stands: you really cannot expect the same degree of cohesiveness in a tiling window manager unless you know exactly what you’re doing.