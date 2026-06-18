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Programming Leftovers
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Rlang ☛ TheseusPlot 0.3.0: Visualizing the Decomposition of Differences in Rate Metrics
TheseusPlot is an R package that decomposes differences in a rate metric between two groups into subgroup-level contributions and visualizes the results as a “Theseus Plot”.
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Rlang ☛ How I Used One-Way ANOVA in R to Analyze Crop Yield Data for a PhD Student (Real Case Study)
My client's supervisor had rejected Chapter 4 twice. Not because the data was bad — the field trial was clean, the yield measurements precise. The problem was the statistics.
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Sandor Dargo ☛ Memory Management in C++ by Patrice Roy
What impressed me right away is how current the book is. It discusses erroneous behaviour, which is something that was only introduced in C++26. It also proposes the usage of deducing this as a way to reduce boilerplate in begin()/end() implementations. Finding a book that is both thorough in its foundations and aware of the latest developments is rare.
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Chloé Vulquin ☛ Taste & Style
Having people with taste and style around brings the greatest benefits when it's everyone in your company. This is only realistically possible (due to the current state of the market on both ends) in small companies and startups. Coincidentally, that's the exact kind of company willing to pay me good money to do this stuff. When the vast majority of the market fails to reward these desirable traits (and even works to remove them from existence, a topic for another time), it's unsurprising when almost nobody develops them. That's another reason I value them so much : if I won't keep this stuff from extinction, who will?
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Buttondown LLC ☛ Logic for Programmers v0.15, Livecoding
There's a new release of Logic for Programmers! This one, version 0.15, is the first true release candidate. There's a couple of minor touch-ups I need to do but all content is in and copy edited and proofread. Unless something absolutely major comes up, the next release will be 1.0 and available in print. Full release notes here.
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Perl / Raku
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Arne Sommer ☛ Second Sum with Raku - Arne Sommer
This is my response to The Weekly Challenge #378.
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Shell/Bash/Zsh/Ksh
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Marek Šuppa ☛ Making HTTP requests from a container that has no curl, using bash /dev/tcp
For day-to-day work curl is still the right tool. But inside a deliberately small container where you can’t install anything, this gets a quick check done without adding a package.
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Rust
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Rust Weekly Updates ☛ This Week In Rust: This Week in Rust 656
Hello and welcome to another issue of This Week in Rust!
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