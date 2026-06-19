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Enthusiasts' Open Hardware Projects and Robotics
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Hackaday ☛ Building A Panel Mount OLED Display
The build began with a 48 x 29mm enclosure grabbed from an off-the-shelf power panel meter. There are two PCBs—one holding the regulator and other equipment to run the display, the other carrying a set of screw terminals that make it easy to wire up the display to a piece of equipment. The SSD1306-copmatible OLED screen itself connects to the first board with a flat flex cable, as is the norm.
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Hackaday ☛ Building A 2-Way Holographic Display
Running the show is a Wemos D1 devboard equipped with the ESP8266 microcontroller. It’s hooked up to a pair of OLED displays over I2C. The displays are placed in a 3D printed assembly that aims each one at a beam-splitter cube. This bounces light projected into one face through 90 degrees, and out another face. By leveraging this, it’s possible to aim each display at one face and bounce it out another, such that looking at either side of the beamsplitter cube shows a different image. Since the beamsplitter cube also allows some light to be transmitted directly through as well, the image from each display appears to float in space.
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Logikal Solutions ☛ HP Franken-Z's
If you are someone who actually does something, avoid the entire HP Z series line. These are not the EliteDesk machines which are tanks. I gave this EliteDesk to a kid that helped me work on my Jeep. (Yes, I paid him too! He just didn’t have a computer.)
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Robotic Systems LLC ☛ Host side SPMSM simulation for regression tests
While those are valuable techniques, dynamometer testing is not something that you can do rapidly, is limited to validating a small number of things at a time, and has a non-zero fraction of false positive failures due to unmodeled effects. To enable more rapid feature development, I wanted to test a lot of what was validated on the dynamometer fixture in a host side simulation. This would provide a lot of benefits: [...]