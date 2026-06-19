EasyOS Development on JWM wallpaper and BaCon compiler in devx

It might seem a little bit odd, but there are two layers of wallpapers in EasyOS. The JWM window manager loads a wallpaper, then when ROX-Filer starts it loads a wallpaper and desktop icons. So normally you only see the ROX wallpaper.

However, at shutdown, ROX gets killed and immediately after, there is a dialog asking if you want to save the session. At that point of time, you will be seeing the JWM wallpaper.