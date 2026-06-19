news
Faking Openness, Openwashing Initiative, Linux Foundation Misuses Linux Brand to Promote Slop Again
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Chris ☛ GLM 5.2 playing text adventures
I’ve heard some buzz around the new GLM 5.2 open-weights model. They say it’s
very capable! I won’t run a full comparison benchmark, but I have some credits
sloshing around on OpenRouter so I figured I might compare GLM 5.2 to the
similarly-priced Gemini 3 Flash, and see where things land.
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Openwashing Initiative ☛ Engaging on Age Attestation Policy in Brazil [Ed: Openwashing front group]
OSI recently submitted comments to Brazil’s National Data Protection Authority (ANPD) regarding its draft guidance on technology providers under the ECA Digital framework, a law to protect children and teenagers in digital environments.
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PR Newswire ☛ Linux Foundation Launches Appia Foundation to Establish Standardized Conformity Specifications Across the AI Value Chain [Ed: Openwashing of lop plagiarism by misusing the brand "Linux"]
The Linux Foundation, the nonprofit organization enabling mass innovation through open source, today announced the formation of the Appia Foundation. Hosted under the Joint Development Foundation (JDF), the Appia Foundation will establish modular specifications that provide a connecting layer to bridge foundational global standards with practical, trusted assessments across the global AI value chain.
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SDx Central ☛ Linux Foundation launches Appia for standardization in the AI value chain
The Linux Foundation has formed the Appia Foundation to provide modular specifications and to bridge the global standards with trusted assessments in the AI value chain.
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PR Newswire ☛ CNCF and Linux Foundation Education Partner with Udemy to Provide a Unified Cloud Native Training & Certification Opportunity
Partnership combines Udemy training with CKA, CKAD, CKS, and CNPE exams into a unified purchasing process to simplify training for developers